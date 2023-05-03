HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Lakeshore Public Media strengthens partnership with Purdue University Northwest (PNW) by providing an in-kind donation of airtime during PNW’s annual day of giving to compound fundraising efforts for the Hammond, IN based school. The Northwest Indiana public media station’s donation works to renew the collegiately produced show, “The Roundtable Perspective,” for 26 new episodes.

“Our primary goal is to strengthen the communities we serve with a broadcast that engages, informs, and inspires. Partnering with institutions such as PNW, who work to strengthen people through education, not only makes sense, but is crucial to our service. The Roundtable Perspective exposes our audience to pertinent and scholarly conversations, while providing students with the applicable experience necessary for a successful career in the field of media,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO, Chuck Roberts, said.

“The Roundtable Perspective” is produced by students and faculty of PNW’s College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences and provides experts a platform for scholarly discussion touching on a variety of topics and issues. Directing the program is Professor Jake Giles.

“We’re excited to produce another season of ‘The Roundtable Perspective’ and strengthening our partnership with Lakeshore,” Giles said. “I believe the show offers a great service to our students, giving them an opportunity to produce a program that is seen all throughout the Region on Lakeshore PBS with all the importance and dignity that the PBS name carries.”

The show is structured around an interview format with a scholar or expert to speak on issues in local and national dialogues. The “Roundtable Perspective” airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. on Lakeshore PBS. The 30-minute weekly program, produced by PNW students, broadcasts to 3.4 million homes in the area on Lakeshore Public Media’s television broadcast, Lakeshore PBS.

“Our students are involved in every facet of the program, from booking the guests to running the cameras to the social media and beyond,” Giles said. “We have essentially created a production house around this show, all under the confines of a college course. It’s a real-world experience and high stakes for the students.”

Through the airtime donation students will have the opportunity to air the results of their production. For more information about the different ways to support PNW with a gift, visit pnw.edu/giving.

Purdue University Northwest is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-licensed public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana,Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org.