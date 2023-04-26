The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) awarded Lakeshore Public Media radio reporter, Michael Gallenberger, first place in the “Radio Breaking News Coverage” category for his reporting on the Franciscan’s Hammond ER Shutdown at the recent. The accolade was presented at the Best in Indiana Journalism Awards held in Carmel, IN on April 21.

“In a state with so many amazing journalists and during a year with so many big stories, it’s an honor to be recognized. As a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, my job lets me do what I love in my own community,” said Gallenberger. “An important part of public media is working directly for our listeners and viewers. It’s great to be part of a team (Lakeshore) that values that.”

The Indiana Chapter of SPJ recognized Gallenberger for his outstanding contributions in reporting events of public importance.

“Michael works tirelessly to stay on top of what’s happening every day. Because of that, listeners are often getting the latest news and information found nowhere else on the radio,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Radio Operation, Tom Maloney, said. “His first place award for “Radio Breaking News Coverage” highlights what our listeners already know: he’s a dedicated journalist who puts listeners in Northwest Indiana first.”

Gallenberger first became affiliated with Lakeshore Public Media as an intern in 2013 and transitioned to full-time host in 2021. He reports for the Northwest Indiana nonprofit public broadcasting station, located in Merrillville, during the “All Things Considered” broadcast which airs Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. on the Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast. Gallenberger’s reporting can be heard around the Region on 89.1 FM or online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

Gallenberger has garnered other awards throughout his career in broadcasting for his coverage of Northwest Indiana. During his time at WKVI in Knox, he received recognition from the Indiana Broadcasters Association during their Spectrum Awards. He was a finalist for the Spectrum Award in 2019 in “Local Impact Reporting” in Radio Market 2. In 2021, Gallenberger won the Indiana Broadcasters Association Spectrum Award for his 2020 Election Coverage.

“I hope my reporting gives people a chance to hear directly from their local leaders and others shaping their communities. I hope this greater understanding helps start the conversations that will take our communities into the future,” Gallenberger said.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast reaches primarily six counties in Northwest Indiana – Lake, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Porter and Pulaski – with some carriage over the Indiana-Illinois state line as well. The station recently installed a new radio antenna, expanding its reach to provide more reliable access to the station’s trustworthy news coverage and insight programming to even more communities throughout the Region.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-licensed public broadcasting organization that serves Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore’s radio broadcast can be heard over the air on 89.1FM as well as online and via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.

More information including full program schedules can be found at LakeshorePublicMedia.org