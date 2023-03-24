Lakeshore PBS presents new season of ‘Whitney Reynolds Show’

MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore PBS is the presenting station for the “Whitney Reynolds Show,” which premieres its new season Monday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Whitney Reynolds Show is a topic-based talk show that is driven by positive change through real-life issues, and features interviews with celebrities, everyday people, and experts.

The “Whitney Reynolds Show” focuses on public affairs that educate and inform viewers while also being dedicated to providing a safe space for delicate life stories. The tagline of the show, “Your story matters,” works to promote inclusion, invoke motivation, and drive social and individual change. The new season contains six episodes: “Hope and Healing,” “Real life Behind the Scenes,” “The Journey,” “Blended Families,” “Peace, Love, and Mental Health,” and “In This Together.”

“This season is a mix of deep, long-form storytelling and also mini inspirational moments. These different showcases both hold major weight, as we’re reminded every story matters! We hope this season flips the script on our viewers and encourages them to be an active participant in their personal stories and start owning plus sharing the inspiration their journeys hold,” Reynolds said.

To celebrate the new season, Reynolds and her team are hosting Whitney Reynolds Live: A Conversation That Leaves You Inspired. The watch-party, hosted at the Metropolitan Club located at 233 S Wacker Drive in Chicago, takes place April 17 at 6:30 p.m. and will coincide with the season premiere. Those attending can expect to watch the season premiere with Reynolds, and watch the host in action as she facilitates interviews with change-makers in Chicagoland following the show’s broadcast. Tickets are available at whitneyreynolds.com/live.

The “Whitney Reynolds Show” relocated to CineCity Studios at the start 2023. This location allows the show to tape at any given time and also with the capability of a live audience. Located in Chicago’s TV district, CineCity encompasses the national television look and feel.

“We are honored to be the home-base for the ‘Whitney Reynolds Show.’ Whitney is a celebrated addition to our studio, whose mission is to enrich the entertainment industry by making a positive impact for our community through supporting local storytellers, artists, and multimedia creatives while supporting Chicago’s film and television production,” Joe Perillo, owner of CineCity Studios, said.

Reynolds, host, Executive Producer, and “Chief Inspo Officer” of the “Whitney Reynolds Show,” began growing the show at the age of 25 by launching Whitney Reynolds Media. The independently-owned television show ran for nearly 10 seasons before the show was picked up for national syndication with Lakeshore PBS as the presenting station, in January 2021.

Reynolds has won a host of awards during the lifespan of her career. “Whitney Reynolds Show” itself has been recognized with multiple Telly Awards and nominated for an Emmy-Award. Awards and other recognitions for Reynolds include:

Telly Gold Winner for People’s Choice in 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for National Programming in 2022; I Am Woman Award from Endure Charities, Chicago Bulls 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for Overcoming Racism, 2020; Stevie Award Winner for Video of the Year; Humanitarian Honoree by We Dream In Color; Board of Managers of the Service Club of Chicago; Racial Justice League Member for the YWCA; Central Advisory Council Member for Dress For Success Worldwide; Judge at the Illinois International Pageant; Council Member for Baylor Women’s Council; Board Member for Saving Lives Foundation

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.