“Over the course of the last 14 years the landscape of radio has changed drastically. Through the evolution from analog to digital streaming one thing has remained constant, our mission to serve the people of northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland. We’ve been here for 14 years, and with the support from our communities, we’ll be here for 14 more,” said Vice President of Radio Productions, Tom Maloney.

In May of 2014, LPR made a dynamic shift by becoming an NPR-affiliate. The station added NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered” to their line-up, and these programs continue to bring stories and reports to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the U.S. and the world. Lakeshore Public Radio’s award-winning hosts Michael Gallenberger, heard on “All Things Considered,” and Chris Nolte, heard on “Morning Edition,” provide localized breaks to share regional news, weather, traffic and sports.

Maloney was promoted to Vice President of Radio Operations in June of 2015, heralding a new era of collaborations with the League of Women Voters, Valparaiso University, The Welcome Project, Drive Clean Indiana, and many others. Maloney has also strengthened the station’s relationship with the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS), which benefits the Region through greater access to the statewide news coverage.

By covering nationwide issues such as Covid-19, food disparity and social injustice, LPR continues its work by connecting listeners with local leaders and officials to highlight available community resources, actions, and updates. This effort is seen through its continual in-house production “Regionally Speaking,” hosted by Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney, which airs localized issues facing the Region during an hour of stimulating conversation with local news-makers on a weekly basis.

LPR carries out its mission of providing trustworthy news and information through award-winning journalism found both in-house and through their partnerships with NPR and IPBS. The station has been recognized by leading professionals in the field of broadcast media in lieu of these efforts, having received numerous awards for Community Impact from the Indiana Broadcasters Association, the Associated Press and others.

Engraved in the station’s functionality, LPR remains dedicated to reporting local and state politics. LPR has supported this pursuit by hosting, moderating, and broadcasting debates and address from local and state representatives, as was done for the Congressional Debate for District 1 in 2020 or the Senate debate in 2022. In January the station covered, as it has in years prior, Indiana’s State of the State and State of the Judiciary addresses with plans to air the 2023 Sate of Education and Workforce addresses in the coming months.

The station’s radio lineup touts locally produced content highlighting regional arts with shows like “Art on the Air,” “Let’s Eat with Chef Nick,” “The Feeling of Jazz,” “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges,” and more. These local shows have proven vital to the station and community as they amplify current artists and relative culture that surrounds the art community in NW Indiana and the Chicagoland.

“Art on the Air” is an hour-long radio show hosted by local artists Larry A. Brechner and Ester Golden, that showcases individual artists, photographers, gallery owner and curators, festival sponsors, authors, musicians, and cultural features in NW Indiana, Chicago, and beyond. Celebrating the world of culinary arts, “Let’s Eat with Chef Nick” brings in a diverse group of local restaurants, cafes, distilleries, breweries, and bakeries from the Region. “The Feeling of Jazz” has aired on LPR since August 2010, and is currently co-hosted by Kent Lindquist and Al Corns. The program is filled with two hours of the finest mainstream American jazz including recordings from Northwest Indiana musicians and greats from across the entire spectrum of jazz. “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges” is a weekly radio program all about music and the people who make it. The show’s mission is to promote and expose regional and national artists of various styles and genres; especially when they have roots in the Midwest/Chicagoland area, or will be performing in the Chicagoland region.

In the near future, LPR will begin promoting the expansion of its digital opportunities. LPR will be among other stations around the nation taking part in NPR’s new bundle program. The NPR+ bundle will support local stations by allowing listener access to sponsor-free listening, additional bonus episodes for select podcasts, and an extensive archive to NPR stories in hopes to drive up listener engagement and station sustainability.

To date, LPR reaches primarily five counties in the Northwest Indiana – Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter and Pulaski – with some carriage over the Indiana-Illinois state line as well. The station aims to continue its work of strengthening its signal to provide more reliable access to the station’s trustworthy news coverage and insight programming to even more communities throughout the Region.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. LPR can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.

More information including full program schedules can be found at LakeshorePublicRadio.org.