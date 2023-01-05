Lakeshore Public Media announced that it will air upcoming 2023 State Addresses on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio in the month of January. The public media station will broadcast both Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address and Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush’s State of the Judiciary Address.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address will air live, January 10, 2023 at 6 p.m CST on both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush’s State of the Judiciary Address will air on Lakeshore Public Radio Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. and on Lakeshore PBS Sunday, January 22, at 9 a.m.

Immediately following Governor Holcomb’s State of the State Address, Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Lauren Chapman and a panel of guests will bring viewers analysis and reaction to the governor’s speech and policy proposals heading into 2023. Chapmen will be accompanied by Associate Professor of Political Science and Africana Studies at DePauw University, Emmitt Riley III; Associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis, Laura Wilson; President of Indiana Young Democrats and Secretary of Young Democrats of America, Arielle Brandy; and President of 1816 LLC., Mike O’Brien.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will deliver her 2023 State of the Judiciary Address to the Governor and Indiana General Assembly. The Chief Justice is required to provide lawmakers with an update on the “condition of the courts” according to Article 7, Section 3, of the Indiana Constitution.

“Lakeshore strives to keep our audiences informed on matters that affect the Region and the state of Indiana because access to this information is so often lacking in the Chicagoland media landscape,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, said. “We have the opportunity and duty to educate viewers and listeners as to what is going on with the present state and future of our government, what the focuses are of Hoosier leaders, and how they intend to serve Hoosiers. We encourage our audience to tune-in to learn more of about the state of our state.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.