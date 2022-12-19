Beginning January 5, 2023, Lakeshore PBS will roll out their weekly winter sports show, Prep Sports Report (PSR), Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Local hosts Tommy Williams, Joe Arredondo, and Ben Kolodzinski will cover regional winter and spring high school sports like swimming, wrestling, basketball and gymnastics.

Lakeshore Public Media Interim CEO, Nancy Clifford, welcomes the return of Lakeshore’s sports coverage after its brief hiatus following the Region’s football season coverage on Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard.

“Our team is dedicated to reporting the greatness found in our communities. That greatness is reflected through the hard work and determination put on display by our Region’s student athletes. We strive to broadcast the heart and dedication displayed throughout our communities and our sports coverage is of no exception. Coaches, players, and fans have proven their dedication, this season will surely honor that,” she said.

PSR will give Region sports fans a look ahead at highly anticipated matchups while also highlighting top plays and playmakers from the prior week. The show will include in-depth analysis of games, meets, and matches with additional coverage on teams, players, and coaches. New content added to PSR this year will be features covering a specific team, prep band coverage, individual player spotlights, and community-centered stories.

“We have a great season ahead of us. We are looking forward to highlighting winter sports such as basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics, but it won’t stop there. This year we are adding a few new segments while expanding our coverage. Perhaps most notably will be our closer look at high school pep bands,” Lakeshore PBS director and producer, Alex Hernandez said.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. A live broadcast is also available online at LakeshorePBS.org/Watch.

Additional segments of PSR will include bonus highlights, feature stories, and spotlights on Lakeshore PBS digital platforms like the station’s YouTube channel (@LakeshorePublicMedia), and on Facebook.com/LakeshorePBS. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing via the free PBS Video App, which can be downloaded on most mobile devices, tablets and popular streaming platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire.

As a nonprofit public broadcaster, Lakeshore PBS’ local programming is sponsored in large part by financial support from individual donors as well as businesses and organizations in the community. To learn more, visit LakeshorePBS.org/Sponsorship.

“Our coverage of regional sports provides an opportunity for sponsors to promote their organization while showing their support of our local student-athletes,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Corporate Support Executive, Aaron Davis said. “Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard displays our pride in region athletics, and the show connects our sponsors with invested viewers.”

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.