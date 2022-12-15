Lakeshore PBS readies to air ‘The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration’

MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore PBS will premiere “The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration” on December 20, and then rebroadcast the half-hour Christmas special on December 23 and 25 for residents across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland to enjoy around the holidays. The program will also be available for on-demand viewing on the PBS Video App, a free app found in mobile app stores as well as on most popular streaming platforms, beginning December 16.

President of Valparaiso University, Jose D. Padilla, shared that this holiday television program elevates the Christmas season by bonding people through music in a setting centered in unity.

“We welcome everyone to the Chapel of Resurrection where students, faculty, and the community so often find ourselves in congregation and celebration,” Padilla said. “The talented musicians will be performing Christmas inspired pieces that bloom within the open and welcoming space of our beloved chapel.”

Lakeshore PBS Senior Director and Producer, Alex Hernandez, enjoyed the process behind this Christmas special and sees this special as great exposure to a renowned staple of Northwest Indiana.

“As a part of the production team, working on ‘The Pipes of Valparaiso’ project was an amazing experience. Views of the chapel at Valparaiso University, along with traditional pieces of music, will definitely bring the spirit of Christmas to the communities we serve,” Hernandez said.

“The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration” features the Music Department of Valparaiso University, the Reddel Memorial Organ, and the Chapel of the Resurrection. The program showcases Sunghee Kim, University organist and assistant professor of music, as she directs compositions such as Johan Sebastian Bach’s “Wachet Auf” and “Nun komm der Heiden Heiland”, Sigurd M. Øgaard’s “Christmas Fantasy for Violin and Organ,” and John Sullivan Dwight’s translated version of Adolphe Adam’s “ O Holy Night” (Cantique de Noël).

“The immensely talented music faculty of Valparaiso University will not only be on display to our Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland audience, but this program will reach viewers across the country through our digital platforms,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, said. “We’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to bring the national spotlight to Northwest Indiana.”

Support for this program is provided by Strack & Van Til, Valparaiso University, Porter County Community Foundation, Alverno Laboratories, and Community Healthcare Systems.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information or to view the full television schedule, visit LakeshorePBS.org.

Lakeshore PBS Air Dates and Times for “The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration”