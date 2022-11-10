The Society of Innovators (SOI) at Purdue Northwest announced Calvin Bellamy as this year’s recipient of the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award, the society’s highest honor for an individual leader. Bellamy, a retired attorney and former CEO of Bank Calumet, currently serves on Lakeshore Public Media’s board of directors.

“I’m thrilled that the Society of Innovators considers some of the things I have done over the years are worthy of recognition. The Society is doing important work in recognizing and encouraging local innovators while showing that innovation can exist in every profession, every place, especially in Northwest Indiana,” Bellamy said. “Lakeshore Public Media is performing a similar service with its innovative local programming. I’m proud to be associated with the dedicated and creative innovators at Lakeshore.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner demonstrates significant innovation sustained over a significant amount of time and their success spanned multiple roles, companies, or sectors. The award was renamed to honor John H. Davies who was recognized as the Society’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2019. As the founder and retired managing director of the Society of Innovators, he successfully led the organization from its inception in 2005 until 2018.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Board Chair, Larry Brechner, believes Bellamy’s leadership has significantly aided in the success the station the organization has garnered thus far and continues to point to public media station in the right direction.

“Cal Bellamy has been a stalwart supporter of Lakeshore Public Media almost from its inception. As a long-serving board member, he brought his significant talents in banking and the law by guiding the organization through the many trials it faced over its thirty plus year history. Cal has lent his momentous status in Northwest Indiana by always advocating for the mission of Lakeshore Public Media to shakers and movers of the Region,” Brechner said.

Fellow board member, Larry G. Evans, has served alongside Bellamy for nearly 20 years. Evans admires Bellamy’s diligence and dedication to the public media station, but also appreciates his sense of humor amidst adversity.

“No one is more deserving of this honor than Cal Bellamy. During our many years of serving together on the Lakeshore board, Cal always exemplified the qualities of a leader. His observations about the station were not only correct, but were also delivered with his great sense of humor. Well done my friend,” Evans said.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest aims to contribute to economic and community development throughout the region as the champion of innovation in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.

“As our region bounces back from the pandemic and the challenges of the times, it is both powerful and inspiring to honor the ingenuity of innovators from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana,” Sheila Matias, executive director of the SOI, said. “These are the women and men who think creatively, dream of new solutions and design solutions that add value and solve community challenges.”

The SOI will officially recognize and induct the winners of the 2022 Innovators Awards on Thursday, November 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville, Ind.. For more information and to register, visit pnw.edu/innovators-awards or contact Jason Williams at jawilliams@pnw.edu.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information about Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.