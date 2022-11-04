MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore PBS will premiere “The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration” in December. The half-hour television Christmas Special will broadcast throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana and nationally on PBS stations across America.

“The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration” features the Music Department of Valparaiso, The Reddel Memorial Organ and The Chapel of the Resurrection. The program showcase Sunghee Kim as she directs compositions such as Johan Sebastian Bach’s Wachet Auf and Nun komm der Heiden Heiland, Sigurd M. Øgaard’s Christmas Fantasy for Violin and Organ, and John Sullivan Dwight’s translated version of Adolphe Adam’s O Holy Night (Cantique de Noël).

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Productions, Anthony Santucci, sees this Christmas television special as a great opportunity to expose viewers to a Region highlight.

“Those who haven’t been in the chapel during a performance are in for a real treat. It is impossible to separate the space of the chapel from the organ, the two harmonize to create a dynamic sound that can be both intimate and epic. The addition of the vocal and violin performances, by Maura Cock and Diego Piedra respectively shows off the talent that Valparaiso University contributes to the community. Special thanks needs to be extended to Dr. Sunghee Kim for her dedication to performance and organization. Her musicality and collaborative efforts have made for a compelling presentation,” Santucci said.

During the time leading to the broadcast, Lakeshore Public Media seeks supporting and presenting sponsorships in order to secure the production’s digital streaming capability. Once sponsorship is secured, viewers can stream the Christmas special online through the station’s website, free PBS video app, and additional social media distributions.

“This is an excellent opportunity for sponsors to gain awareness for their organization by advocating alongside our mission to inspire lifelong learning and enriching the lives of those we serve,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek said. “This program will not only place on display the immensely talented music faculty of Valparaiso University, but will give our community and the nation a glimpse inside what is widely considered one of America’s most beautiful university chapels,” Kurek said.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information about Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

Lakeshore PBS Air Dates and Times for “The Pipes of Valparaiso: A Holiday Celebration”