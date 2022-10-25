MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore Public Media’s Community Advisory Board (CAB) is conducting a meeting Friday, October 28, at 4 p.m. The CAB meeting will be held at Lakeshore Public Media’s studio at 8625 Indiana Place, Merrillville, Ind. 46410. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the meeting and take part in the discussion.

CAB groups are a requirement per the Corporation for Public Broadcasting guidelines for community licensed public broadcasting stations. The board works to advise the station on whether the programming and other policies are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves.

“Public broadcasting in Northwest Indiana is important to me and many others because diverse ideas are brought to the airwaves and are available to everyone in the Region,” CAB Secretary, Debbie Rzepcynski said. “There is a lot of good happening in Northwest Indiana and Lakeshore Public Media helps me to become aware of people and places that I never knew existed.”

Lakeshore Public Media’s volunteer CAB provides a means to receive invaluable input from viewers and listeners in the community about programming, community service efforts, and the station’s impact on communities throughout the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.