MERRILLVILLE — A new season of “The Whitney Reynolds Show,” a topic-based talk show that is driven by positive change through real-life issues, premieres October 17 at 6:30 p.m. on Lakeshore PBS and streams live at LakeshorePBS.org/Watch.

The “Whitney Reynolds Show” focuses on public affairs that educate and inform viewers while also being dedicated to providing a safe space for delicate life stories. The tagline of the show, “your story matters,” works to promote inclusion, invoke motivation, and drive social and individual change. The show is supported by interviews with celebrities, everyday people, and experts.

The new season of the “Whitney Reynolds Show” will take viewers into the country of Columbia. The season centers around exclusive interviews of complete life turnarounds. Additionally, Reynolds meets with some of the United States’ youngest impact leaders, two miracle twins who were conjoined at birth, and much more.

“Hope is here and every story this season is a reality check that our hard moments are actually shaping us for more,” Reynolds said.

As host, executive producer, and “Chief Inspo Officer,” Reynolds began cultivating the show at the age of 25 by launching Whitney Reynolds Media. The independently owned television show ran for nearly 10 seasons before the show was picked up for national syndication through PBS in January 2021 with Lakeshore PBS acting as the presenting station.

“The Whitney Reynolds Show” has been recognized with multiple Telly Awards as well as an Emmy nomination, and Reynolds has also received numerous accolades including the I Am Woman Award from Endure Charities, Chicago Bulls in 2022. More information is available at WhitneyReynolds.com.

“We are extremely proud of Whitney’s success and are grateful for the opportunity to work so closely with her,” Carl Kurek, Lakeshore’s Vice President of Development said. “Her passion for promoting positive change, not only in our local community but also across the country through her show, is inspiring and ties in perfectly with our organization’s mission.”

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.