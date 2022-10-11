MERRILLVILLE —Lakeshore Public Media announced today that it will air the upcoming 2022 U.S. Senate Debate on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The debate will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 6 p.m. CST with an hour long broadcast.

“Lakeshore was created to keep people informed on matters that affect the Region, and the Senate Debate certainly does,” said Tom Maloney, Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Radio. “We have the opportunity to educate viewers and listeners as to what is going on with the future of our government, what the focuses are of the prospective leaders, and how they intend to serve Hoosiers. We encourage our audience to tune-in with discernment to help them when it comes time to vote.”

Lakeshore Public Radio will air the debate live on Sunday, October 16, at 6 p.m. CST. Lakeshore PBS will air the televised version of the debate at 7 p.m. CST.

The Indiana Debate Commission will host the debate between three U.S. Senate candidates. The debate will be moderated by Laura Merrifield Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis.

This year’s candidates include: incumbent Sen. Todd Young (Republican), Hammond Mayor, Tom McDermott (Democrat), and James Sceniak (Libertarian).

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on DISH Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org.

Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org or via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.