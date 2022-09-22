MERRILLIVILLE, IN – Lakeshore PBS was once again honored by a panel of judges as its local production “Eye on the Arts” was awarded yet another Public Media Award by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), which came in the Short Form Content category. The awards were held at the 2022 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum on September 18, 2022.

The NETA Public Media Awards honor members’ work in education, community engagement, marketing/communications, and content. Awards are judged by a group of expert panelists from within the public media system, as well as industry professionals working outside of public media. In a press release released by the organization, NETA President Eric Hyyppa applauded winners and nominees alike.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and award winners. This year the entries were exemplary, showcasing the best of the best from across the public media system,” Hyyppa said.

Whitney Reynolds, host of the “Whitney Reynolds Show” which is presented by Lakeshore PBS, was the host of the Public Media Awards. The “Whitney Reynolds Show,” an Emmy-nominated and Telly Award-winning half-hour program, kicks off its new season on Lakeshore PBS October 17, 2022.

The award winning “Eye on the Arts” segment covered the works of artist and sculptor, Roberto Ferrer. Ferrer’s work, inspirations, and events can be found on his website FerrerStudioArt.com

“When I saw the video I was like ‘Wow, is that really me?’ not because I looked different on TV or anything like that, but because the shots really captured my work. The attention to detail they put into it is much like the attention to detail I put into my projects,” Ferrer said. “I am a member of the American Association of Woodturners, which has chapters around the world, the curator posted about this video and it was well received within the community!”

The winning segment and overall episode was produced by Anthony Santucci, Vice President of Production at Lakeshore PBS. Santucci credits the success to the wealth of culture found within the region and a motivated team determined to showcase it.

“Winning a PMA is especially humbling because we are competing with production teams and organizations that are operating under the mission of serving our respective communities. We all have an obligation to reflect our communities in informative and inspiring ways but each of us find unique ways to share those stories,” Santucci said. “A lot of credit must be given to Roberto Ferrer, the artist featured in the video. His passion and ability to fuse culture, art and craftsmanship make for a compelling story. Selfishly, I love the opportunity producing content for Lakeshore PBS gives me as a creative person and professional. Having the opportunity to talk with and tell the stories of so many inspiring people emboldens my hope for our community.”

“Eye on the Arts” is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of lives for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Episodes of “Eye on the Arts” can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org/EOA. The series can also be streamed online through the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms. “Eye on the Arts” is made possible in part by financial support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

