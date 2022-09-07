Lakeshore Public Media’s executive committee board, with help from Organizational Development Solutions, Inc. based in Westville, Ind., has selected Nancy Clifford as the nonprofit public broadcaster’s interim CEO. Clifford will oversee the operations of the organization as the executive committee board continues their search for a permanent CEO after James A. Muhammad recently stepped down to assume the position of President of the University of Southern California Radio Group.

“The board appreciates Nancy Clifford’s willingness to step in as interim CEO during Lakeshore’s search for a permanent replacement. We are confident in her abilities based on her past achievements and believe she will be a great help as we continue to move forward,” Brechner said.

Clifford brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning, staffing, and financial management that she gained throughout her extensive financial services career. Clifford will primarily focus on improving organizational workflow and staff development, while relying on the expertise of current staff to ensure the day-to-day needs of the organization as well as its commitment to the community are being met.

“Lakeshore Public Media is an amazing community resource and asset. We are lucky it is available to us all, to learn about the world and also about our local communities through their robust local programming. I am excited about the opportunity to work with their board and staff to fulfill and advance their mission of life-long learning, diversity, civic engagement and enriching the lives of people in the communities they serve,” Clifford said.

Clifford is active in philanthropic efforts around the Region. She has been a board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana, one of the larger B &G organizations nationally, for roughly 25 years. Clifford currently chairs Board Governance and headed the completion of a board diversity policy. While she chaired the board in the early 2000’s, Clifford also chaired endowment, and raised about $800,000 for their endowment.

Clifford has also served on the Investment Committee of Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation, for 23 consecutive years. During that 23 years, she chaired the board for four years during a period of substantial reorganization. The board won the Prudential National Outstanding Board Award as she was concluding her chairmanship.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air and can also be found on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish Network, Comcast, RCN, AT&T U-verse and YouTube TV. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms. For 13 years, Lakeshore Public Radio has been Northwest Indiana’s premier source for local news, public affairs, music and more. In addition to broadcasting on 89.1FM, the station is also available on popular streaming platforms like iTunes, TuneIn Radio and Spotify.

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.