MERRILLVILLE, IN – Lakeshore Public Radio has the opportunity to secure a $5,000 grant through the Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF), but the station must first raise $10,000. The CPCF Grant Committee proposed a $1 for $2 match, meaning the Foundation will grant up to $5,000 if Lakeshore Public Media raises a matching amount up to $10,000.

Lakeshore Public Radio’s goal is to raise the full $10,000 and receive the match from CPCF before Sept. 30 so the full amount can be applied to the station’s budget before the end of its fiscal year. Lakeshore Public Radio has fallen short of fundraising goals to date, but this matching opportunity from the CPCF will help close the gap and allow the station to finish its fiscal year strong.

Carl Kurek, vice president of development at Lakeshore Public Media, noted that many individuals are facing unprecedented financial challenges and charitable organizations around the nation are dealing with declining donations.

“We can do everything right from a fundraising strategy standpoint, but individual donations depend on audience members having enough financial stability to contribute to the station. Right now we know things are tough for a lot of people, so we are very appreciative of opportunities like this matching grant from the CPCF that will help offset any shortfall. But we’re still counting on help from our listeners and community members to get there,” Kurek said.

As a nonprofit public broadcasting station, more than half of Lakeshore Public Radio’s annual funding comes from local community support. The station is reaching out to current and past donors to inform them of the matching grant opportunity and ask for their help to reach the $10,000 goal to secure the CPCF grant. The station will also use this as the primary motivation for listener donations during its upcoming on-air pledge drive September 8-16.

To donate to Lakeshore Public Radio and help the station secure this matching grant, visit LakeshorePublicRadio.org or call 800-276-5656.

President of the CPCF, Mary Burrell Nielsen, said she is excited to help the nonprofit public broadcasting station reach their sustainability and technological goals.

“Having a recognized public media source in Northwest Indiana that provides quality news, educational, cultural and original programming contributes greatly to enriching the quality of life for residents of all ages in the communities we serve. The Crown Point Community Foundation is excited to partner with Lakeshore Public Media by providing a matching opportunity to help fund the replacement of outdated studio equipment used to conduct interviews and relay news and information to listeners every day of the year,” Burrell Nielsen said.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.