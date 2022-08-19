Chris Nolte Returns Home to Lakeshore Public Radio

MERRILLVILLE, IN— Chris Nolte, who stepped away from the mic in March, has stepped back into the studio at Lakeshore Public Radio. One of the most recognizable voices from Northwest Indiana, Nolte has boasted a prominent career in broadcasting for nearly 40 years with more ahead.

Nolte was the host of “Regionally Speaking,” where he brought the spotlight to local issues through his interviews with newsmakers from across Northwest Indiana weekday afternoons. Nolte can now be heard on “Morning Edition,” where he will provide listeners with local news, weather, traffic and more during the most listened-to news radio program in the country from NPR. “Morning Edition” airs weekday mornings from 4 – 9 a.m.

Vice President of Radio, Tom Maloney, said he is excited about Nolte’s return to the studio.

“Chris’ return to Lakeshore Public Radio is a welcomed return. A familiar voice whom listeners know and trust, Chris brings decades of experience to the airwaves. We’ve missed him. Welcome home Chris,” Maloney said.

“I missed my buddy Chris so I am so excited that I will have him back in the newsroom to bounce ideas off of,” Lakeshore Public Radio producer and on-air talent, Dee Dotson, said. “I learned all things radio working alongside Chris so I am so excited that Chris will be rejoining us here at Lakeshore Public Radio. Chris’ decades long news experience has been missed on our airwaves. Chris brings a wealth of knowledge on all things Northwest Indiana from environmental issues to politics and everything in between. His dedication to sharing the voices of our community through insightful interviews has been the missing piece to our programming this past summer.”

Lakeshore Public Radio, a nonprofit NPR-affiliated station, currently reaches listeners across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana with its over-the-air broadcast. Equipment upgrades are nearly complete that will increase the station’s population coverage area by 75 percent. The station is also accessible online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org as well as via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

More information including Lakeshore Public Radio’s full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org