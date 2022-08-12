Lowell, IN – Lakeshore Public Media, with support from Fred Rogers Productions and PNC Grow Up Great, will partner with Harvest Tyme Family Farm in Lowell to host a Be My Neighbor Day event on September 24. Attendees will be able to meet Daniel Tiger from the PBS Kids series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” while learning about emergency preparedness and participating in various family-friendly activities.

Harvest Tyme Family Farm offers paid admission for guests to a friendly environment for all ages with activities like pick-your-own pumpkins, a giant corn maze, amusement rides and more. Lakeshore Public Media’s Be My Neighbor Day event will be set up at a designated area of the farm that will be free and open to the public.

“We are honored to receive the support from Fred Rogers Productions, PNC Bank, and Harvest Tyme. We are also very excited to throw – what feels like – a giant birthday-bash for Daniel Tiger. The event gives us the chance to foster positive lessons in a joyous setting for the families we serve,” Lakeshore Public Media’s Communications Coordinator, Russel Brodhacker, said. “We are fortunate to be surrounded by extraordinary neighbors, and that alone is cause for celebration.”

In recognition of September as Disaster Preparedness Month, the Be My Neighbor Day event will promote emergency preparedness, which was covered in an episode of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” in which Daniel Tiger prepares an emergency kit during a storm. Lakeshore Public Media will provide flashlights and other items that children can use to start their emergency preparedness kits. The station will also provide materials for children to make cards thanking first responders along with other efforts to help familiarize children with their local helpers. This addition aligns with the multi-platform effort “Meet the Helpers” inspired by Mr. Rogers’ initiative to look for the helpers in times of emergencies. Lakeshore Public Media will partner with the MAAC Foundation to distribute the cards to local first responders.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek, said this event will provide families with more than just a fun-filled experience

“Lakeshore Public Media is committed to serving all members of our community, and that extends beyond just the programming we broadcast,” he said. “It’s important for our community to know that we offer numerous additional resources, and in this case that means opportunities surrounding education and safety initiatives for families and in particular children. But it is all in an effort to advance our mission to promote life-long learning in the Region.”

More information about the Be My Neighbor Day event can be found at Facebook.com/LakeshorePBS

PBS KIDS and Fred Rogers Productions announced that “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” the number one animated series for preschoolers on PBS KIDS and first series inspired by the show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” will kick off its 10th anniversary year on September 3 with a marathon of “Top Ten Tiger Tales” on PBS KIDS. The special programming event was voted on by fans and will lead into the highly anticipated sixth season, featuring a week of all-new episodes, streaming free on PBS KIDS beginning September 5.

Fred Rogers began each episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” with his signature question in song: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Daniel Tiger welcomes a new generation of children and families to his Neighborhood. In a special “Neighbor Day” episode, Daniel learns that it feels good to be neighborly and that one kind act can lead to many. His first good deed starts a chain reaction of kindness all around the Neighborhood, resulting in the declaration of “Neighbor Day!”

The series has received many prestigious awards, including a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series, 2020 Parents’ Choice Gold Award for Television, 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval, and the Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2016.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.