Lakeshore Public Media’s local prep sports coverage returns August 19. After extensive conversations, leaders at Lakeshore Public Media have reorganized Lakeshore Sports in efforts to enhance coverage. Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad welcomes Lakeshore Sports back for another season.

“Our team is dedicated to reporting the greatness found in our communities. The hard work and determination put on display by our Region’s student athletes highlights the perseverance and resilience found throughout our communities. Coaches, players, and fans have shown their dedication; Our shows will honor that.”

Lakeshore Public Radio Game Night will air on 89.1 FM from 6-10:30 p.m. every Friday. The show will broadcast on Lakeshore Public Radio’s website and other streaming platforms.

Beginning August 19 at 10:30 p.m. on Lakeshore PBS, fans can watch Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard for game analysis, highlights, and final scores. The Lakeshore PBS team captures the grid-irons’ top plays of the night, in conjunction with additional coverage from field correspondents. Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard hosts include Tommy Williams, Joe Arredondo, Wayne Svetanoff, and Ben Kolodzinski.

Lakeshore Public Media will host the shows and extra segments on their digital platform accessible at LakeshorePBS.org/Watch or through the free PBS Video App. Lakeshore PBS scoreboard will introduce a game day sports ticker to share live scores from games across the Region. Both Lakeshore Public Radio Game Night and Lakeshore PBS Scoreboard will be livestreamed on Facebook and Lakeshore Public Media’s website. Additional segments, highlights, and information will be featured on their websites as well.

Lakeshore PBS Prep Football Report (PFR) was the station’s half-hour Thursday night analysis and prediction show. Resources from PFR have been reorganized in order to enhance online content and grid-iron coverage on Friday nights, so the show will no longer air on television.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org, Facebook.com/LakeshorePBS or Facebook.com/LakeshorePublicRadio.