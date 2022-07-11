Lakeshore Public Media partners with Festival of the Lakes

HAMMOND—Lakeshore Public Media is one of nine Gold Sponsors for the upcoming Festival of the Lakes, an annual event hosted by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the City of Hammond at Wolf Lake Memorial Park in Hammond, Ind. Lakeshore’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad values the partnership the two organizations have had with one another over the years, and appreciates what events like Festival of the Lakes offer to the community.

“Festival of the Lakes not only gives us the opportunity to build stronger relationships with the communities we serve through Lakeshore Public Media, but an event like this allows people from around the region to put their struggles aside and come together to enjoy lively music and quality entertainment,” Muhammad said. “So anything we can do to help make this event successful translates to a win for everyone.”

This year’s Festival of the Lakes event runs Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 17 and showcase award winning acts such as Darius Rucker, Counting Crows and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The festival will also feature local musical talent, carnival rides, food and beverage vendors, a fireworks show and more. For more information regarding the event as well as tickets, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.

Other Gold Sponsors accompanying Lakeshore Public Media include NIPSCO, BP, Cargill, and First Midwest Bank. Platinum Sponsors, Festival of the Lakes’ top sponsors, include Hard Rock Casino, Horseshoe Casino, South Shore Indiana, and The Times Media Company.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.