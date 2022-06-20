Lakeshore Public Media President becomes newest member of One Region board

President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, James A. Muhammad is the newest member on the Opportunities Council board for One Region; an organization comprised of top executives from Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties who work together to envision a stronger future for the region.

“I’m excited to join fellow Northwest Indiana leaders in efforts to enhance and strengthen our community through One Region’s initiatives. This commitment aligns with our mission at Lakeshore Public Media as well, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together,” Muhammad said.

One Region is a socioeconomic investment organization created to align municipalities and key partners for projects aimed to grow the population, attract and retain talent, and increase household income in Northwest Indiana. One Region’s priorities focus on leveraging assets that are pre-established or immerging in Northwest Indiana.

“Members collaborate and share ideas that drive One Region, so including Lakeshore Public Media elevates our mission,” President and CEO of One Region, Marie Foster-Bruns, said. “James is so knowledgeable across so many topics which can be seen time and time again through his work. We are about action and the pursuit of excellence, and so is James.”

The Opportunities Council works to convene, educate, and advocate for the priorities with the greatest impact on Northwest Indiana. The priorities are highlighted in the Propel concept, One Region’s strategic framework for transforming the region from 2022-2024. Propel launched with 550 elected officials, community partners, and business leaders in attendance including Senator Todd Young, Congressman Frank J. Mrvan, architect Gordon Gill and Cordell Carter, II from the Aspen Institute.

“As time moves forward, the region needs to move with it. We find experts from outside Northwest Indiana to help us structure and coordinate our strategy, but we have an amazing well of talent here as well. When you connect them, that’s when sparks fly,” Foster-Bruns said.

Efforts are centered on creating transit oriented development, establishing a diversified, entrepreneurial ecosystem, and cultivating an identity for the region as the Greater South Shore.

“The Greater South Shore is the concept of connecting this broad identity for Northwest Indiana with South Bend and Chicago to reflect the diversity and talent we have and will continue to grow,” Foster-Bruns added.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including programming schedules for Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio can be found online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. For more details about One Region, visit OneRegionNWI.org.