MERRILLVILLE. — Lakeshore PBS’ award-winning local series “Friends and Neighbors” is set to premiere its fourth season Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The half-hour program celebrates and explores life in Northwest Indiana by showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, philanthropic efforts, and more. This season will feature stories ranging from rugby to robotics, brews to Legos, equestrians to veterans, and much more.

Vice President of Production for Lakeshore PBS, Tony Santucci, credits the success of the show to both the Lakeshore PBS team and the surrounding communities. “The team and I work diligently to accurately expose the vibrancy of life within our communities. None of this would be possible without the passion and dedication we find throughout the Region,” Santucci said. “These are their stories; we just do our part by sharing them.”

The “Friends and Neighbors” series has received numerous awards for previous seasons. During this year’s 28th Annual Communicator Awards held by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts the series was recognized with four Awards of Distinction. “Friends and Neighbors” won six silver awards in 2022 and a gold award in 2021 from the National Telly Awards. The series was also recognized by the Indiana Broadcasters Association in 2021 with a Cardinal Community Service Award.

“At Lakeshore Public Media we share a commitment and passion for our community, which drives us to venture out to find stories that celebrate the uniqueness of our region and its people,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “Ultimately, it’s about building and enriching our community through the work that we do.”

Local productions from Lakeshore PBS like “Friends & Neighbors” are supported by the Legacy Foundation, the John W. Anderson Foundation, Strack & Van Til, NIPSCO, and Purdue University Northwest. They are also made possible in part by viewer contributions. More information is available at LakeshorePBS.org/Donate.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. The public broadcaster operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio with a mission to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.