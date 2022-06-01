Lakeshore Public Media commemorates Pride month with special programming scheduled to air this month on Lakeshore Public Radio’s “Regionally Speaking” and Lakeshore PBS’ “Friends and Neighbors.”

“The opportunity to start conversations and tell stories about all members of our society to help promote understanding and compassion, as well as to create a more informed and enlightened community, is part of our mission as a public broadcasting organization,” James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said.

Dee Dotson, producer and on-air talent at Lakeshore Public Radio, said she will feature LGBTQ related topics weekly on “Regionally Speaking,” which airs weekdays at 11 a.m., for the duration of the month.

“June marks a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community as well as a time to reflect on the movement that continues to push for full and equal rights for members of the community. Lakeshore Public Radio is dedicated to inclusion and diversity in every aspect of our community,” Dotson said.

With help from LGBTQ members and allies, Dotson will cover topics such as LGBTQ youth, a 24/7 crisis line, the veto of Indiana House Bill 1041, and more. Airing Friday, June 3 will be Dotson’s conversation with Cory Sollar on the upcoming Pride Month Celebration held by Pride Michigan City at Washington Park on June 18. Slated to air later this month is an interview with the campaign manager of the Trevor Project, Troy Stevenson, as well as an interview with a medical professional discussing disparities in health care for the LGBTQ community.

Lakeshore PBS’ local series “Friends and Neighbors” will also honor Pride month with a segment on the Pride/PFLAG community in Michigan City within the newest season set to debut Wednesday June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Vice President of Production at Lakeshore PBS Tony Santucci said the segment features interviews with Pride/PFLAG members as well as other individuals from the Michigan City community.

“PFLAG Michigan City and Michigan City Pride Fest are testaments to the strength of community organization and celebrating what makes our communities spirited places to live, work and play,” Santucci said.

Each season, “Friends and Neighbors” celebrates and explores life in Northwest Indiana by showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, environmental efficacy, philanthropic efforts, and more. The series recently won six Silver Telly Awards as well as four Communicator Awards for episodes that aired this past year.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including full program schedules can be found at LakeshorePBS.org or LakeshorePublicRadio.org.