Chris Nolte steps away from the mic at Lakeshore Public Radio

Lakeshore Public Radio’s Chris Nolte announced his resignation after 13 years with the station. One of the most recognizable voices from Northwest Indiana, Nolte has boasted a prominent career in broadcasting for nearly 40 years.

Nolte was the long-time host of “Morning Edition” on Lakeshore Public Radio where he provided listeners with local news, weather, traffic and more during the most listened-to news radio program in the country from NPR. He was also the host of “Regionally Speaking,” where he brought the spotlight to local issues through his interviews with newsmakers from across Northwest Indiana weekday afternoons.

“The knowledge my guests brought with them made the show what it is. I’m glad I had the opportunity through Lakeshore to facilitate multiple perspectives over a variety of topics to help listeners form their own take on the news,” Nolte said.

Nolte’s final sign off can be heard on “Regionally Speaking” from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 3.

Nolte has put together a long list of accomplishments since joining Lakeshore Public Radio in 2009 including being recognized for his work on “Regionally Speaking” by the Indiana Associated Press Broadcasters Association for outstanding and dedicated service in 2011. Nolte also held conversations with politicians during campaign seasons and helped the station host local debates in collaboration with groups like the League of Women Voters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nolte played a pivotal role in helping the station keep listeners across Northwest Indiana informed on the latest updates from national and international organizations as well as state and local leaders.

Before his career in broadcasting, Nolte served in the United States Navy from 1968-1971. He graduated from Great Lakes Naval Training Center in 1969. After his service he attended Ball State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism in 1977.

Nolte was the morning host on WKBV-AM in Richmond, Ind. He also showcased his voice on WLW-AM Cincinnati, WFIU-FM Bloomington, WTHR-TV Indianapolis, WIBC-AM, and WFYI-FM Indianapolis.

Lakeshore Public Radio, a nonprofit NPR-affiliated station, currently reaches listeners across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana with its over-the-air broadcast. Equipment upgrades are nearly complete that will increase the station’s population coverage area by 75 percent. The station is also accessible online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org as well as via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including Lakeshore Public Radio’s full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org