James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, recently became the newest addition to the National Council of Valparaiso University’s College of Business.

“It’s an honor to be invited to serve on the National Council as it plays such a pivotal role in shaping the future of the programs within the University’s esteemed Business College,” Muhammad, a 2021 graduate of the University’s MBA program, said. “Valparaiso University and Lakeshore Public Media are both forward-thinking, innovative organizations that strive to make a positive impact in our community, so it is always a pleasure to collaborate with their leadership.”

The National Council provides the dean of the College of Business with expertise, advice, and useful critique about the college’s programs, mission, and direction. The National Council is composed of exceptional leaders in their fields. They meet twice yearly, and College of Business students often have an opportunity to meet these high-level decision makers.

“The College of Business at Valpo offers high-quality hands-on experiential education. Our graduates are trained to make an impact once they graduate. Part of our employment placement success is that our MBA and undergraduate programs are truly employer-driven,” Niclas Erhardt, Dean of the College of Business at Valparaiso University, said. “Adding James Muhammad to our national council, which serves as our advisory board, is exciting. As the CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, James offers a unique perspective with a wide understanding of the economical and professional employment needs and opportunities for Northwest Indiana. His input will help us keep our programs current and relevant, and produce graduate students needed for the workforce development in the region and beyond.”

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including programming schedules for Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio can be found online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org.