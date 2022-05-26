Lakeshore PBS honored with eight Silver Telly Awards

The 43rd annual Telly Awards honored Lakeshore PBS with eight Silver Telly awards across multiple categories. Of the more than 12,000 entries submitted from all 50 states and 5 continents, less than 10 percent of entries are chosen as winners of the Silver Telly. Winners represent the best work of production companies, advertising agencies, television stations, and corporate video departments in the world.

“To once again be recognized by one of the most prestigious awards organizations in broadcasting speaks volumes to not only the exceptional quality of our productions, but also our ability to remain competitive with our peers at the highest level. I’m extremely proud of my team as we continue to bring accolades of such high caliber back to our community,” James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials, non-broadcast video and television programming.

The awards are judged by members of the Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of over 200 working industry professionals who have previously won the Telly Awards highest accolade and as such, have demonstrable expertise in the categories they review.

“To be recognized by the voting committee of the Telly Awards is a reminder that our work makes an impact and motivates us to further explore all the concerns and gems that our communities have to offer,” Tony Santucci, Vice President of Production for Lakeshore PBS, said.

Episodes from Lakeshore PBS’ series “Friends and Neighbors” collectively won six of the eight awards. Each season, the series celebrates and explores life in Northwest Indiana by showcasing the local lifestyle, cultural perspectives, environmental efficacy, philanthropic efforts, and more. The winning segments included features on the Indiana Dunes National Park, Reigns of Life, ROWSUP, Plath Paddle Co., and Steel Wheels BMX. The fourth season of “Friends and Neighbors” will premiere June 15.

Santucci attributed the success of the show to both the Lakeshore PBS staff and the surrounding communities.

“Our production crew takes great pride and has a strong sense of commitment to accurately represent the uniqueness showcased by people that make Northwest Indiana such a vibrant place to live,” he said.

“In Studio,” a series showcasing national and local musicians, received a Silver Telly in the Television-Music Video category. The episode highlighted James Gedda and guitarist Jack Whittle as they played Thin Blue Line. The new season of “In Studio” is scheduled to premiere on Lakeshore PBS this fall.

Lakeshore PBS was awarded their final Silver Telly for their self-promotional video “Lakeshore PBS: We’re Here for You” which showcases the mission of the organization and their service to the community. The video was also the recent recipient of an Award of Excellence from the Communicator Awards.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio with a mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.