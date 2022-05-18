Lakeshore PBS wins multiple Communicator Awards including highest honors

Lakeshore PBS received seven awards during the 28th Annual Communicator Awards held by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AVIA) including two of the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, as well as five Awards of Distinction. Lakeshore PBS’ local series “Friends & Neighbors” earned four Awards of Distinction while the series “Eye on the Arts” collected an Award of Distinction as well as an Award of Excellence. Lakeshore PBS received the second Award of Excellence in the Branded Content category for its promotional video “Lakeshore PBS: We’re Here for You.”

With over 4,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Past winners of the competition’s Award of Excellence include Forbes, The Walt Disney Company Europe & Africa, Mattel, State Farm, Philips, T-Mobile, Yes& Agency, Pepsico, Groove Jones and many more.

Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad believes the fact that Lakeshore PBS’ local series are earning such distinguished honors from the likes of the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards, the Public Media Awards, the Telly Awards and now the Communicator Awards not only speaks volumes about his organization but about the entire Region as well.

“Our goal has always been to give a voice to the people who call Northwest Indiana home by sharing these stories with the world, so to continue to receive such prestigious accolades doesn’t just reflect the talent of our team but also the diversity and inspiration that can be found within our unique community,” Muhammad said.

Tony Santucci, Vice President of Production for Lakeshore PBS said to be recognized by the Communicator Awards is a special honor.

“While they recognize the technical craft of what we do, their values align so closely with our own at Lakeshore PBS. The AVIA reveres the impact of the work and for us that is just as much about recognition from our audience as it is about recognition from our peers,” he said.

Local productions from Lakeshore PBS like “Eye on the Arts” and “Friends & Neighbors” are made possible in part by donations from viewers as well as financial support from the Legacy Foundation, the John W. Anderson Foundation, Strack & Van Til, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.