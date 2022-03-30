Lakeshore Public Radio's new midday lineup starts April 4

As Lakeshore Public Radio (WLPR 89.1FM) reaches the halfway point of its 13th year on the air, the nonprofit Northwest Indiana based radio station has already confirmed an expansion of its over-the-air broadcast signal is nearly complete. Now the station has announced several new programs are set to begin airing Monday, April 4 that will provide listeners with even more news and information from distinguished NPR and Vox podcasts not aired anywhere else in Northwest Indiana or Chicagoland.

The new midday line-up will start at 9 a.m. with “On Point,” which opens with a news brief analyzing the day’s biggest stories, followed by an in-depth conversation decoding topics with newsmakers, thinkers and callers. Other national news programs hitting the schedule include “The Takeaway” at 12 p.m., “The World” at 2 p.m. and “Today, Explained” at 6 p.m.

Lakeshore Public Radio also announced that its hour-long local news program “Regionally Speaking” will now air Friday’s at 11 a.m. increasing its weekly broadcast to 5 days each week. “Lakeshore Update,” which offers listeners a recap of the week’s top local headlines will continue to air Saturday’s at 3 p.m. To view the full updated schedule visit LakeshorePublicRadio.org/NewPrograms.

“Through all of the uncertainty over the past few years, Northwest Indiana residents have turned to Lakeshore Public Radio as a reliable source of information,” James A Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said. “Listeners appreciate the independent journalism, the rational insight and the local voices. It’s what makes our station so unique and it’s why we continue to expand our programming.”

Lakeshore Public Radio currently reaches listeners across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana with its over-the-air broadcast. The technical improvements currently underway will strengthen their increase the station’s operational capacity from 1,100 watts to 4,900 watts growing its population coverage by 75 percent. The station is also accessible online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org as well as via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.

“We’re excited about these changes and thrilled for what’s still to come,” Lakeshore Public Radio’s Vice President of Radio Operations Tom Maloney said. “Our mission is to enrich the lives of Northwest Indiana residents by keeping them connected to what’s going on here at home as well across the world, now the signal expansion and new program lineup allow us to take that to the next level.”

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including Lakeshore Public Radio’s new schedule can be found online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org/NewPrograms.