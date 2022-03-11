Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio, received the Nonprofit Excellence Award from the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening at the second annual Business Excellence Awards. The Crossroads Chamber created this award to highlight a nonprofit organization’s services, fundraising efforts and ability to inspire and engage volunteers in the community.

“Everyone on our team at Lakeshore Public Media shares a commitment and passion for this community, and that’s what drives us to create thought-provoking programs that both inspire and inform residents throughout Northwest Indiana,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad said.

Lakeshore PBS celebrates the Northwest Indiana community through its local television productions such as “Eye on the Arts,” which features a diverse range of local artists and arts organizations, as well as “Friends & Neighbors,” which highlights the good things and good people making Northwest Indiana such a great place to live. These programs have earned Lakeshore PBS an Emmy, a number of silver and gold Telly Awards, and a Public Media Award. Lakeshore PBS also produces several high school sports programs in addition to various public affairs programs focusing on Northwest Indiana and statewide conversations.

For 13 years, Lakeshore Public Radio has been Northwest Indiana’s premier source for local news, public affairs, music and more. In addition to broadcasting on 89.1FM, the station is also available on popular streaming platforms like iTunes, TuneIn Radio and Spotify. Lakeshore Public Radio recently announced technical improvements are underway that will strengthen the over-the-air broadcast signal allowing the station to increase its population coverage by 75 percent.