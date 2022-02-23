MERRILLVILLE, IN – Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 Richard Allen Award at the recent United Negro College Fund Scholarship Gala hosted at Allen University. The award recognizes individuals who have led the way in educating our youth and who have made exceptional contributions to our society.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by such an esteemed organization,” Muhammad said. “I’m very proud of my years of service through public media and the impact it has had on society, especially our community here in Northwest Indiana.”

Muhammad is the first African American to hold his position at Lakeshore Public Media, and one of only a handful of African Americans responsible for a joint PBS and NPR operation. Since his arrival in 2013, Muhammad has led Lakeshore Public Media to six Silver Telly Awards, a Gold Telly Award, a Public Media Award, and an Emmy.

For his leadership at Lakeshore and in public media as a whole, Muhammad was named to the 2020 Public Media Honor Roll and also received a 2020 Entrepreneurial Excellence Award from the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center.

Prior to arriving at Lakeshore Public Media, Muhammad had already received such recognitions as the Peabody Award, a national Edward R. Murrow Award, a Silver Baton award from Columbia University, and a Gabriel Award. Muhammad began his career at Alabama Public Radio at the University of Alabama and has also worked for NPR station WCBU at Bradley University and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Muhammad serves on the board of the Indiana Broadcasters Association and the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations Association.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns.

More information including full program schedules can be found at LakeshorePBS.org or LakeshorePublicRadio.org.