MERRILLVILLE, IN – Lakeshore PBS was once again recognized by a prestigious organization in broadcasting as its local production “Eye on the Arts” was awarded its first-ever Public Media Award by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), which came in the Short Form Content category. The awards took place on Jan. 25 during the 53rd annual Public Media Awards presented by NETA and came on the heels of Lakeshore PBS securing the stations first Emmy award this past December.

Lakeshore PBS was also one of only three public broadcasting stations from across the country to be nominated for the Public Media Award in Overall Excellence in Content. Ultimately Arkansas PBS took home that accolade, but Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad believes the nomination is an important accomplishment in its own right.

“If you look at our competition in these award nominations, we’re going up against some of the largest broadcasting and production organizations in the country,” Muhammad said. “We are always the underdog, but the fact that these nominations and awards continue to come our way speaks volumes to the abundance of talent and dedication we have here with our team.”

Tony Santucci, Vice President of Production for Lakeshore PBS, believes the work ethic and motivation of his team is what sets their work apart.

“We let the artists speak for themselves and the result is an honest and intimate snapshot at what it means to create and share,” Santucci said. “Winning a Public Media Award stands as recognition for what we strive to do in all of our work – show the rich and creative communities in which we live in an accurate light. It’s what drives us.”

In addition to this Public Media Award and the recent Chicago Emmy award, Lakeshore PBS received national recognition last year receiving four Telly Awards including its first Gold Telly Award for another local show produced by the station called “Friends & Neighbors.”

“Eye on the Arts” currently airs on Lakeshore PBS Sundays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m. The series can also be streamed online at Video.LakeshorePBS.org or through the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms. “Eye on the Arts” is made possible in part by financial support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Region residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. More information is available at LakeshorePublicMedia.org