Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio will broadcast Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address live on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21. The live broadcast can also be viewed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App.

Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM, online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org, as well as via numerous streaming apps like Alexa, Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.

“Northwest Indiana is often overlooked in the Chicagoland television and radio landscapes, which makes it even more vital that Lakeshore makes this State of the State Address so easily accessible to keep local residents informed as to what’s going on with our state government,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad said.

Each year, Indiana’s Governor addresses both houses of the state legislature, the state’s Supreme Court Justices, and other state leaders at the beginning of the legislative session in the State of the State Address. The address provides an opportunity for the Governor to report on the status of the state’s affairs, highlight key accomplishments of the past year, and outline priorities for the year ahead.

Lakeshore PBS will re-air the State of the State Address Sunday, January 16 at 9 a.m., followed by the airing of the 2022 State of the Judiciary at 10 a.m.