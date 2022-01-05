MERRILLVILLE, IN – Lakeshore Public Radio (WLPR 89.1FM) plans to make technical improvements in early 2022 that will strengthen their over-the-air broadcast signal allowing the station to increase its population coverage by 75 percent. The upgrade that will increase the station’s operational capacity from 1,100 watts to 4,900 watts was approved by the FCC on Nov. 12.

The nonprofit, NPR-affiliated radio station currently reaches listeners across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana with its over-the-air broadcast. The station is also accessible online at LakeshorePublicRadio.org as well as via numerous streaming apps like Spotify, TuneIn Radio and iTunes.

“The upgrades will not only extend the range of our signal, but also allow us to broadcast with far fewer shadows and dead spots,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “This means more residents will have access to reliable news and information, which further serves our mission to enhance our community by creating a more informed and engaged citizenry.”

As Lakeshore Public Radio prepares to celebrate its 13th year on the air, Vice President of Radio Operations Tom Maloney says the signal expansion was crucial to ensure a sustainable future for the station.

“We’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of donors in communities like Valparaiso, Munster and Crown Point, but also in some of the more rural communities throughout Northwest Indiana,” Maloney said. “This confirms that there’s a growing need for the type of quality programs we broadcast from all corners of the region, so we’re evolving to ensure we can better serve these areas and beyond.”