MERRILLVILLE, IN – Lakeshore PBS, a public television station that serves communities throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, has returned to Chicago area cable provider RCN Cable Network after a nearly three year hiatus.

Lakeshore PBS (WYIN) can currently be found on RCN Channel 44. The cable network is also planning an HD format channel for Lakeshore PBS in the near future. Lakeshore PBS had not been viewable on RCN since the station’s transmitter was damaged by storms and vandalism in 2018.

“A lot of hard work went in to getting our broadcast signal reestablished with RCN Cable Network, but we’re overjoyed to return to the network and all of the viewers who have missed Lakeshore PBS,” Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James A. Muhammad said.