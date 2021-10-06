MERRILLVILLE, IN – The Lakeshore PBS series Eye on the Arts has received two Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment category. This announcement comes on the heels of a nomination in the same category during the 2020 awards.

“Being recognized again by such a prestigious awards organization speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication our team puts forth each day as representatives of our community,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Our goal is to share with Chicagoland the level of excellence that is engrained in the fabric of our Northwest Indiana.”

Eye on the Arts is a half-hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, arts organizations, and events. The series was nominated for its individual profiles of blacksmith Madison Wise of New Lenox Illinois and luthier Luke Eliot of Hebron, Indiana. Eye on the Arts is produced by Tony Santucci with additional segments produced by Justin Hill, Alex Hernandez, and Kevin Lunn.

“Over six seasons of producing Eye on the Arts, I’ve learned that passion and drive are the engine that propels all artists,” said Santucci, Vice President of Production for Lakeshore PBS. “The wealth of talent in our community makes our job easy. We are proud to reflect our community of creative individuals and their work.”

Eye on the Arts currently airs on Lakeshore PBS Sundays at 9 a.m. The series can also be streamed online at lakeshorepbs.org/watch or through the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms like Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, Apple TV, iOS and Android. Lakeshore PBS’ channel listings and full TV schedule can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org.

Eye on the Arts is made possible in part by financial support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts.

Lakeshore Public Media has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Lakeshore Public Media operates both Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to enrich the lives of Region residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. More information is available at LakeshorePublicMedia.org

The Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards are presented annually for outstanding achievements in broadcasting for Midwest markets including Gary and South Bend in Indiana; Chicago, Peoria and Rockford in Illinois; and Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin. A full list of Emmy nominees can be found at ChicagoEmmyOnline.org.