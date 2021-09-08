An Interview with Whitney Reynolds – New Episodes Coming October 2021

As we’re all getting ready for fall shows to hit the air, we sat down with show host and LOCAL GAL WHITNEY REYNOLDS to find out what topics she’s tackling this season. We also wanted to know how she’s staying true to her Chicago roots now that the WHITNEY REYNOLDS SHOW is NATIONAL!

Lakeshore: First of all, congratulations on the National show status! We would love to hear how going national has impacted the show?

Whitney: Seeing that in writing makes it feel even crazier! Here’s the deal, we knew when we started WRS we wanted to change the world of talk TV. We designed a program that’s dedicated to the story (even the tough ones). We want our viewers to know THEIR STORY MATTERS! And with that being said, Chicago was such a steady homebase that it actually launched us into the bigger vision sooner than we thought. Last year in the midst of Covid, I got the national call. This call changed everything except sticking to our mission. Now we are expanding in ways I previously dreamed about. Reaching millions of more viewers with our topics & bringing our hope to the nation!

Lakeshore: Your fans know you’re great at tackling delicate topics. What can we expect to see this fall?

Whitney: We actually are releasing our topics TODAY with you! Each show we pick a BIG TOPIC and then break it down with inspirational guests. This season you will see some familiar faces like George Lopez and Nelly. We also sit down with Arndrea King, Martin Luther King’s daughter in law and discuss how we lead with love in today’s culture. Plus everyday people open up and share their stories of hope!

Lakeshore: It’s rumored you have some surprises for your local market, can you tell us more?

Whitney: YES, we love our home base and this season we are having a RED CARPET PREMIERE and giving two lucky viewers a chance to join us. Visit our social channels on ways to get tickets- www.instagram.com/whitney_reynolds. We also have a finale episode just for Chicago called the “Survivor Series.” Get ready to see some past guests with life changing updates!

Lakeshore: We were excited to hear about your new studio. Tell us about that transition and how that will impact the show?

Whitney: For the first time ever we have our own studio. We partnered with local artist Bojana Bojitt to create the backdrop of our dreams. We are debuting our new studio, new theme song & new topics all on October 4th in Chicago!

Lakeshore: How do you juggle it all, (twins, national show, Podcast… life)?

Whitney: HA! It’s a juggling routine that some days all the plates flip the right way and some days some break (and that’s okay). It’s pretty amazing looking back on my career and personal life and seeing how my BIG WINS are always right on time. Example- we got pregnant and their birthday is actually when I am on hiatus! Then just as they were going into preschool I got the national call. We moved to Roscoe Village earlier this year and it just so happens that our house is 2 minutes away from our new studio. Our new studio also has a podcasting area and we can record whenever in there! I’m amazed at these timelines!

Lakeshore: How can our viewers learn more about what you have coming up?

Whitney: We share our news through instagram and our website! Plus this fall we have 4 magazine articles coming out (even a cover) and you can always hear me on iHeart for Whitney’s Women!

Thank you to Whitney for taking the time to talk with us. Catch new episodes of The Whitney Reynolds show Monday’s at 6:30pm starting in October on Lakeshore PBS!