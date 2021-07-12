Earlier today, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded Lakeshore Public Media an Arts Project Support grant program for its local series Eye on the Arts.

“We are thrilled that the Indiana Arts Commission has continued to support our commitment to showcase the talent and diverse artistic efforts coming out of Northwest Indiana,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Whether it is on broadcast television in Chicagoland or through our online platforms to people across the globe, Lakeshore PBS is committed to being a source for quality storytelling for our viewers wherever they are.”

During its June 25th Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 590 applications were reviewed by 167 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development, and finance.

“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding have major positive impacts on the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is impressed at the work being done around the state and is excited to support investment in Hoosier communities.”

Eye on the Arts is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives. Lakeshore PBS has produced the show for over five years.

“From the smallest rural communities to the largest cities, we see arts and creativity improving quality of life and driving economic development, and this funding will support the projects and organizations around the state at the heart of this progress,” said Lewis Ricci, IAC Executive Director. “It is an honor to support work that is strengthening the fabric of Indiana communities.”

Lakeshore PBS recently earned a Silver Award in the Television – Cultural category on a segment from Eye on the Arts that that showcased the Reddel Memorial Organ located in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University. The segment offered viewers an intimate look at the history of the magnificent instrument and featured an interview and performance by organist Sunghee Kim.

“On behalf of Valparaiso University, I’d like to share my heartfelt congratulations with Lakeshore Public Media for being recognized by the Telly Awards,” said Jose D. Padilla, President of Valparaiso University. “Lakeshore is a great community partner, and their creative work showcasing the beautiful Chapel of the Resurrection is truly deserving of this honor.”

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS offers the best of PBS as well as local programming like Eye on the Arts, In Studio, Prep Football Report and Friends & Neighbors. The public broadcaster also offers unique programming like The Lawrence Welk Show, The Carol Burnett Show and a large library of classic movies from the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, as is also seen on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on MediaCom on 711 or 716HD, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056, Dish Network HD Channel 6320 and DirecTV on 56 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. It also broadcasts NHK World Japan on its secondary channel 56.2. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.