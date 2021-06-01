The 42nd Telly Awards were recently announced and Lakeshore PBS was recognized with four national awards, including its highest award for a video about the Old Joliet Prison.

“We are thrilled that our work – showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago – has been recognized with these prestigious national awards,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Receiving a Gold Telly Award is truly a great honor.”

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected television stations, production companies, advertising agencies, and publishers from around the world.

Lakeshore PBS earned a Gold Award in the Television – Public Interest / Awareness category for a segment from Friends & Neighbors about the Old Joliet Prison. The segment was also awarded a Bronze Award in the Television – History category.

Opened in 1858, the Illinois State Penitentiary was considered the high watermark of correctional facilities. Its architecture and history made it a formidable presence in the town of Joliet, Illinois ever since. When the Old Joliet Prison, as it’s now known, fell into disrepair, the historical society stepped in. Their goal was to acknowledge the past and infamous baggage of the prison while providing visitors an opportunity to learn about its place in history.

Lakeshore PBS earned a Silver Award in the Television – Cultural category on a segment from Eye on the Arts that that showcased the Reddel Memorial Organ located in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University. The segment offered viewers an intimate look at the history of the magnificent instrument and featured an interview and performance by organist Sunghee Kim.

“On behalf of Valparaiso University, I’d like to share my heartfelt congratulations with Lakeshore Public Media for being recognized by the Telly Awards,” said Jose D. Padilla, President of Valparaiso University. “Lakeshore is a great community partner, and their creative work showcasing the beautiful Chapel of the Resurrection is truly deserving of this honor.”

“To be recognized nationally for segments we produce for Friends & Neighbors and Eye on the Arts validates our efforts to share some of our local stories to people wherever they are,” Muhammad stated. “Whether it is on broadcast television in Chicagoland or through our online platforms to people across the globe, Lakeshore PBS is committed to being a source for quality storytelling.”

Friends & Neighbors is a half hour series celebrating the idea that behind all of the many good things in the Region are a diverse group of good people making it happen. Eye on the Arts is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives.

Lakeshore Public Media was also recognized in the Non-Broadcast – Public Awareness category for the short video There’s No Place Like Home, a video produced in partnership with the Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation of Chicago.

“We would like to offer our congratulations to Lakeshore Public Media on receiving a Silver Telly award for our There’s No Place Like Home mission video,” said Joy Aruguete, Bickerdike CEO. “The production brought our mission to life, and just as with our previous collaborations, it exceeded our expectations. We’re proud to have Lakeshore as a partner.”

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. The Telly Awards are judged by members of the Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of over 200 working industry professionals who have previously won the Telly Awards highest accolade and as such, have demonstrable expertise in the categories they review.

“To be nominated against stations and production companies from all across the county validates our efforts and our long running commitment to serve our audience with quality,” Muhammad stated. “We are so incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS offers the best of PBS as well as local programming like Eye on the Arts, In Studio, Prep Football Report and Friends & Neighbors. The public broadcaster also offers unique programming like The Lawrence Welk Show, The Carol Burnett Show and a large library of classic movies from the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, as is also seen on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on MediaCom on 711 or 716HD, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056, Dish Network HD Channel 6320 and DirecTV on 56 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. It also broadcasts NHK World Japan on its secondary channel 56.2. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.