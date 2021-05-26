Lakeshore PBS is now available in HD on many MediaCom cable systems across the Chicagoland viewing area.

In the Kentland, Roselawn and Kankakee County viewing area, Lakeshore PBS is now available in HD on channel 716 and SD channel 16. In the Knox, North Judson and Starke County viewing area, Lakeshore PBS is now available in HD on channel 711 and SD channel 11.

“We are excited to expand our quality HD programming to an even wider audience across our Indiana and Illinois viewing area,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We pride ourselves as ‘the’ public PBS station in Northwest Indiana, and we look forward to sharing our unique mix of local and national programming to MediaCom subscribers now and in the future.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS offers the best of PBS as well as local programming like Eye on the Arts, In Studio, Prep Football Report and Friends & Neighbors. The public broadcaster also offers unique programming like The Lawrence Welk Show, The Carol Burnett Show and a large library of classic movies from the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, as is also seen on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. It also broadcasts NHK World Japan on its secondary channel 56.2. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.