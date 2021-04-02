Amid the rise of anti-Asian harassment and hate crimes across the U.S., Lakeshore PBS is sharing more stories and insights from an Asian perspective through its partnership with NHK WORLD-JAPAN.

“Asia is an enormous region of the globe with a huge population,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Giving our Lakeshore viewers a better understanding of Asia and the issues that they are facing makes all of us more informed and better citizens of the world.”

Operating from its Merrillville studios and reaching over three million households across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, Lakeshore PBS operates two television signals: its main channel and its 24/7 sub-channel from NHK WORLD-JAPAN.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is a 24-hour English language channel from the international service of Japan’s sole public media organization, NHK. NHK WORLD-JAPAN shares information on Japan and Asia through television, radio and online content to a global audience, providing accurate and impartial news and rich, quality programming.

The NHK WORLD-JAPAN subchannel offers the latest news about Japan and Asia, as well as current affairs, technology, medicine, arts, sports, travel and lifestyle programming that provides fresh insights and different ways of viewing the world. Viewers can fine NHK WORLD- JAPAN over the air on channel 56.2, Comcast cable on channel 377 and on AT&T U-verse on channel 1379.

“We have been airing NHK WORLD-JAPAN on our secondary channel for almost six years, and we have heard feedback from a many viewers about how much they enjoy this fresh perspective and unique programming,” Muhammad said. “We embrace the opportunity to inform our viewers with content that educates and enriches. That is core to the mission of Lakeshore Public Media.”

Lakeshore PBS has brought the Asian perspective to its main channel as well, airing NHK Newsline weeknights at 10:30pm. NHK Newsline is NHK WORLD-JAPAN’s flagship news program, delivering the latest world news, business and weather, with a focus on Japan and the rest of Asia.

“We think everyone deserves a voice and everyone has a right to be heard. Those are the stories that are foundational to public media,” Muhammad said. “It is also the foundation for understanding each of us, and that is how we can all learn and move forward as a community and a society together.”

More information about NHK WORLD JAPAN is available at https:// lakeshorepbs.org/nhkworldjapan/

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, MediaCom on Channel 16 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.