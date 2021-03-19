Lakeshore PBS is pleased to announce that they will be airing new episodes of two its locally-produced programs, Eye On The Arts and In Studio on March 24.

Eye on the Arts is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of lives for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

For five seasons, the Lakeshore PBS original series has been produced by Tony Santucci, with additional segments produced by Justin Hill, Rutch Johnson, Alex Hernandez and Kevin Lunn. Santucci continues to be amazed by the diverse talent working in the arts across the region, even during the pandemic.

“While venues and organizations may be struggling, the arts are alive and as vibrant as ever,” said Santucci. “Artists are often accustomed to dealing with limitations and using those limitations as an opportunity to challenge themselves, and I think that spirit of resourcefulness is apparent in this season of Eye On The Arts.”

Artists scheduled to be featured in season six include a jewelry maker, a modern blacksmith, a stained glass artist and a traditional Indian veena musician, who has dedicated her life to this instrument and to spread love through her music.

Additional segments will spotlight local artists who have turned their craft into a business as well as organizations like the Prairie Art Council, who has been showcasing student artists from the Newton and Jasper County region for over 25 years.

Eye On The Arts was nominated for a 2020 Chicago/Midwest Emmys in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming category.

“We were thrilled that our work – showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago – has been nominated for this prestigious award,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are so incredibly proud of our team here at Lakeshore and their ability to tell great local stories every day.”

The local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is one of the largest and most senior chapters in the country, recognizing outstanding achievements in broadcasting for Midwest markets including Gary and South Bend, Indiana; Chicago, Peoria and Rockford, Illinois; and Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The new season of Eye On The Arts will air on Lakeshore PBS starting Wednesday, March 24th at 7pm. Previous episodes can be found online at lakeshorepbs.org/EOA.

Later that night, Lakeshore PBS will also premiere new episodes of In Studio. The half hour show features an artist performing original work in an intimate setting that highlights the artist and their approach to the craft of songwriting.

Artists scheduled to appear include Robert Rolfe Feddersen, a singer/songwriter from Crown Point who was formerly the front man of well-known mid-90’s Chicago band Loudmouth; rock-inspired blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago hearing blues artists Buddy Guy and Junior Wells; and Crown Point native James Gedda, who is an up-and-coming Country and Americana singer-songwriter that draws comparisons to Johnny Cash.

The new season of In Studio will air on Lakeshore PBS starting Wednesday, March 24th at 8pm. Previous episodes can be found online at lakeshorepbs.org/InStudio.

“These two local series embodies our effort to show the full spectrum of the region’s cultural activities to a wide audience – many who often feel that the arts are inaccessible,” Muhammad said. “Educating people and bringing local stories to a wider audience is core to the mission of Lakeshore Public Media.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, MediaCom on Channel 16 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.