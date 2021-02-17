Lakeshore Public Media announced today it will be broadcasting the upcoming joint State of Education and the Workforce 2021 address in March on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.

State leaders will discuss Indiana’s talent pipeline, focusing on the future of learning, the future of work and the future of Indiana. The conversation will feature Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne and Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner.

The 2021 State of Education and the Workforce address will air on Thursday, March 11 at 7pm on Lakeshore PBS and Tuesday, March 16 at 6pm on Lakeshore Public Radio.

“Lakeshore strives to bring programming that engages our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana – where we were created to serve,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “With the new year upon us, this is a great opportunity to educate viewers and listeners as to what is going on with our state government.”

Teresa Lubbers was appointed in 2009 to serve as Commissioner for Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education, the coordinating agency charged with ensuring the state’s postsecondary education system is aligned to meet the needs of students and the state. Prior to joining the Commission, Lubbers served in the Indiana State Senate for 17 years, leading on education and economic development issues as Chair of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee.

Fred Payne joined the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in December 2017, as Commissioner and Chief Executive. Appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb, Payne was formerly the Chief Administrator of the Business Division for Honda Manufacturing of Indiana.

Katie Jenner, Ed. D., was appointed as Indiana’s first Secretary of Education by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, effective January 11, 2021. Prior to her appointment, Dr. Jenner served as Senior Education Advisor to Governor Holcomb where she provided guidance on statewide policy and initiatives for preschool, K-12, and higher education.

Earlier this year, Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio aired Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s 2021 State of the State address to its Northwest Indiana audiences.

Serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service, Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. All IPBS stations will air the State of Education and the Workforce 2021 address either live or on tape delay across the state.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.