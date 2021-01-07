Lakeshore Public Media announced today it will be broadcasting the Governor’s upcoming Indiana State of the State in January on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.

Each year, Indiana’s Governor addresses both houses of the state legislature, the state’s Supreme Court Justices, and other state leaders at the beginning of the legislative session in the State of the State Address. The address provides an opportunity for the Governor to report on the status of the state’s affairs, highlight key accomplishments of the past year, and outline priorities for the year ahead.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will host his fifth State of the State Address in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives. Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore PBS will broadcast the Indiana State of the State live on January 19, 2021 at 6:00pm.

“Lakeshore strives to bring programming and outreach events that engage our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana – where we were created to serve,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “With the new year upon us, this is a great opportunity to educate viewers and listeners as to what is going on with our state government.”

The governor’s address will be re-aired on Lakeshore PBS on Sunday, January 24th at 9am.

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) will air the address either live or on tape delay across the state. IPBS is a not-for-profit association of 17 public TV and radio stations which serve the state of Indiana.

Operating out of its Merrillville studios, Lakeshore Public Media is the Northwest Indiana member of IPBS, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.