Lakeshore PBS Bringing More Current Affairs and Lifestyle Programming to its Schedule in January

Starting in January, Lakeshore PBS will offer more weekday programming that showcases arts and crafts, travel and a variety of news from a world perspective.

“With the abundance of children programming available daily across Chicagoland, we are shifting to more general audience programming for the day time,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We see this as an opportunity to bring even more unique, quality programming options to educate, enlighten and inform viewers all across our broadcast area.”

In the late morning, the Merrillville based public broadcaster will offer more news and current affair programs, like Indiana Week in Review, Asia Insight and To The Contrary, public television’s all-female news series that is now in its 27th season on air.

“As a programmer, I am always looking at ways to bring news and information from around the world to our local audience to help them become better informed,” said Loren Ellis, TV Operations Manager and the station’s primary programmer. “We welcome the chance to bring these new perspectives to the diverse audience of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.”

Lakeshore PBS will also be expanding its late afternoons with programming that promotes the arts, showcases a variety of travel destinations and provides educational opportunities across a mix of subjects.

New shows to the afternoon lineup will include America’s Heartland which celebrates the people, places and processes of American agriculture; Beyond Your Backyard, a travel series that explores destinations in North America and beyond; and Growing Bolder, a lifestyle series that promotes lifelong learning while smashing stereotypes about life after 50.

“Our cooking, painting and needle art block is very popular during the day,” said Loren Ellis, TV Operations Manager and the station’s primary programmer. “We want to offer our weekday audience with even more programs and more opportunities to learn and expand their understanding on a variety of topics.”

“Fifty years ago this year, PBS began as educational television,” Muhammad said. “Lakeshore PBS is always going to continue to look for ways to provide even more educational opportunities for our viewers and our communities.”

Operating out of its Merrillville studios, Lakeshore Public Media is the Northwest Indiana member of IPBS, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56, and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.