In partnership with the Legacy Foundation, Lakeshore Public Radio has developed a feature that shares insights and information from some of the region’s minority owned business.

“Neighborhood Voice” airs on Tuesdays at 7:23 AM on 89.1 FM. The 10 to 15-minute feature also airs later on Tuesdays during Regionally Speaking at 11 AM and at 4:21 PM during All Things Considered. Podcasts are available on our LakeshorePublicRadio.org website and on NPR One.

“Lake County is home to many minority entrepreneurs who strengthen the local small business community,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Through this partnership with the Legacy Foundation, “Neighborhood Voice” is getting the word out about these businesses; letting listeners from all across Northwest Indiana discover them for themselves.”

Recent guests include Brianna Hairlson, founder of Bri’s Dance Place in Merrillville; Joslyn RW Kelly, owner of J’s Breakfast Club in Gary; and LeBarron and Nina Burton, the husband and wife team behind Popcorn World, with stores in Gary, Michigan City and Oak Lawn, Illinois.

“At Legacy Foundation, we are committed to taking immediate and long-term action to uplift the voices, the needs, and the rights of every minority group,” said Erica Fizer, Director of Marketing & Communications for Legacy Foundation and host of “Neighborhood Voice“.

With support from the Legacy Foundation, Lakeshore Public Media sees this series as a chance to serve its ongoing mission to be the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience lifelong learning, celebrate human diversity, and engage in civic concerns.

“Sharing diverse perspectives from across our region is a staple of Lakeshore Public Radio,” Muhammad said. “Lakeshore strives to bring local programming and community conversations that engage our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana – where we were created to serve.”

Operating out of its Merrillville studios, the community-license public media organization is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second-largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056, and DirecTV on 56 and online at lakeshorepbs.org.

Legacy Foundation invests in nonprofit services and capacity building efforts throughout Lake County, Ind. Through the generosity of a wide base of donors, Legacy Foundation has awarded $40 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and individuals since its founding in 1992. Learn more at www.legacyfdn.org.