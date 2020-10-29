Lakeshore PBS will premiere a new local series in November that focuses on musical performances in an intimate setting that highlights the artists and their approach to songwriting.

Lakeshore PBS is proud to launch In Studio, a program featuring performances by national and local music acts in stripped-down performances in the Lakeshore studio in Merrillville. The first show will premiere at 7:30pm on November 4th.

“Music programming has long been a staple for Lakeshore PBS,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “During the pandemic, we felt it was more important than ever to share these acts with our Chicago and Northwest Indiana audience so they can still discover and appreciate these unique voices.”

For the premiere episode, Lakeshore PBS will feature Jeff Massey. As lead singer and guitarist for The Steepwater Band for over 20 years, Massey and the band has grown as artists by constantly crafting new songs. Jeff’s solo performance on In Studio shows that their road-worn, world-traveled songs are just as powerful in Lakeshore Studios as it is on stage at an international music festival.

Other bands currently scheduled for the November airings are Campdogzz and Cxpital, while producers are looking to bring in even more artists and bands for upcoming shows.

Out of Chicago, Campdogzz is a band known for edgy songs with slow tempos that resonates across the industrial Midwest. Lead Singer Jess Price sings with raw and beautiful vocals alongside fellow band members Matt Evert, Andrew Rolfsen, Nick Enderle and Mikey Russell.

Indie/Alternative Rock band Cxpital grew out of a chance meeting at Purdue Northwest. This 3-piece band consists of drummer Benji Grimler, lead guitarist Tyler Maximoff and lead singer/bassist Lucie Ashmore, bringing their propulsive and moody rock sound to the In Studio setting.

“Lakeshore Public Media strives to bring quality, diverse programming for our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana and Chicago – where we were created to serve,” said Muhammad. “We are proud to add this to our Wednesday night lineup that regularly features the long-running music series of Backstage Pass and Austin City Limits.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56 and online at lakeshorepbs.org. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.