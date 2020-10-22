Lakeshore PBS Livestream Now Available

Lakeshore Public Media announced today that Lakeshore PBS (WYIN channel 56) can now be streamed live online and on the PBS video app via your favorite streaming device starting October 22.

“Serving nearly 3.3 million households across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, we are proud to offer viewers an additional option to access quality television that educates, informs, and, connects them with their community,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Now they can watch Lakeshore PBS live anywhere on their TV, desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone.”

The Lakeshore PBS high-definition channel can be streamed live online by visiting video.lakeshorepbs.org and clicking the Live TV button. The livestream is also available on the PBS Video app on many popular streaming devices like ROKU, Android mobile, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire tablets, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

PBS video app users and online viewers at pbs.org can elect to watch the livestream from their favorite PBS station from anywhere. If viewers are served by multiple PBS stations in their broadcast area, they will need to select their preferred local station on the site or in the app settings to view its livestream.

Viewers may need to logout and update their device and app settings before watching the Lakeshore PBS livestream. Additional support for smart TVs is planned for 2021 and the Lakeshore PBS digital team is currently working to make the livestream accessible on additional streaming platforms.

“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs,” said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein. “PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible.”

In addition to the livestream, many national and local Lakeshore PBS programs are available for free on-demand at LakeshorePBS.org/watch, as well as in the PBS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Chromecast. Station members are also able to view an extended library of on-demand programming online and on the PBS Video app with the Lakeshore PBS Passport benefit.

“Lakeshore Public Media strives to bring programming that educates and engages our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana – where we were created to serve,” said Muhammad. “We can now offer this programming to cord-cutters and anyone wherever they are connected.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.