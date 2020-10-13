Lakeshore Public Media announced that it will broadcast the two 2020 Indiana gubernatorial debates live on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.

“Lakeshore Public Media strives to bring programming and outreach events that engage our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana – where we were created to serve,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “With these two gubernatorial debates, we have the opportunity to educate viewers and listeners as to what is going on with our state government.”

The first debate will take place on October 20th at 6 PM and will feature incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb (R), Dr. Woody Myers (D) and Donald Rainwater (L).The moderator will be Andrew Downs, associate professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne and director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics.

A second debate will be held on October 27th at 6PM. The moderator for this debate will be Nadia E. Brown, associate professor and University Faculty Scholar of political science and African American Studies at Purdue University. Brown is the author of “Sisters in the Statehouse: Black Women and Legislative Decision Making” and the lead editor of “Politics, Groups and Identities.”

The debates will be held with oversight by the Indiana Debate Commission, a non-partisan, statewide group of affiliate organizations dedicated to promoting debates at the state level. The Commission works with candidates, sponsors, venues, media and citizen groups to promote open, unbiased and transparent debates for Hoosier voters. Both debates will be broadcast live from the WFYI studios in Indianapolis.

As is the practice with all commission debates going back to 2008, the debate questions come from the public. Because of public health restrictions related to COVID-19, both debates will be conducted without live audiences. However, voters whose questions have been selected by the commission may be able to ask their questions via pre-taped video. Voters can submit their questions for consideration on the commission’s website www.indianadebatecommission.com through Thursday, October 15.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.