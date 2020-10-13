Lakeshore Public Radio is partnering with the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area and Porter County to broadcast several local Northwest Indiana debates in advance of the upcoming elections.

The first series of debates will air on Wednesday, October 14th at 7PM on Lakeshore Public Radio with candidates for Porter County Commissioners. The three member Board of Commissioners serves as the legislative and executive branch of county government, with two of the seats available. Incumbent Laura Shurr Blaney (D) and will debate candidate Fred Martin (R) to represent District 1, while incumbent Jim Biggs (R) will also debate Becky Mateja Lombardini (D) to be the District 3 representative.

The second debate will be on Thursday, October 15th at 6 PM, and feature a rematch of a tight race from 2018 for State Representative for District 15, which covers Schererville, Dyer, Griffith, Crown Point, and St. John. Representative Chris Chyung (D) faces off against Hal Slager (R). Slager had represented the district from 2012-2018, when he lost to Chyung by 82 votes.

The final debate will be for the Porter County Council At-Large vacancy and will air on Wednesday, October 21st at 7 PM on Lakeshore Public Radio. Porter County residents will hear from incumbents Sylvia Graham (D) and Dan L. Whitten (D) as well as candidates Andy Bozak (R), Mike Brickner(R), Craig Kenworthy (R) and Susie Talevski (D). The seven member County Council serves as the fiscal branch of county government and has the ultimate decision making power regarding fiscal affairs.

“These local races are so important to your daily life. During a presidential election cycle, they can get lost in the chaos of what’s happening not only in Washington D.C., but in Indianapolis as well,” said Lakeshore Public Radio’s Tom Maloney, who will moderate the three debates. “It’s great to have a strong partnership with the League of Women Voters to be able to inform residents about these valuable local races.”

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore Public Radio and Lakeshore PBS service.