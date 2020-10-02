In partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, Porter County, and LaPorte County, Lakeshore Public Media will host the U.S. Congress, Indiana District 1 Debate on Tuesday, October 6th.

“Lakeshore Public Media strives to provide programming that educates, engages and informs our audience – especially those in Northwest Indiana – where we were created to serve,” said Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James A. Muhammad said. “Working with the League of Women Voters, this debate is a way for our community to hear from the candidates in an impartial manner as they outline their positions about policy, issues and the direction of our country.”

Mark Leyva (R), Frank Mrvan (D), and Edward Strauss (L) will debate on Tuesday, October 6th at 6pm on Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio – 89.1 FM. Lakeshore Public Radio’s Tom Maloney will moderate the debate between the three candidates vying to replace Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky, who announced last year that he would be retiring after 36 years in Congress.

“Congressman Visclosky helped shape Northwest Indiana into what it is today. All three candidates would have some very large shoes to fill,” said Tom Maloney, the debate moderator and the Vice President of Radio Operations for Lakeshore Public Media. “It’s incredibly important for voters to be informed before heading to the poll.”

Lakeshore Public Radio is looking to host other debates before the election. “I’m thrilled that with our partners at the League of Women Voters, we can continue to educate the public on what each candidate brings to the table as they look to represent Northwest Indiana,” Maloney stated.

Lakeshore Public Radio – 89.1 FM will host live, local election night coverage on Tuesday, November 3rd, beginning at 6 PM.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.