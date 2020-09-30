Lakeshore PBS is pleased to announce that they have been nominated for a 2020 Chicago / Midwest Emmy for its locally-produced series, Eye on the Arts.

“We are thrilled that our work – showcasing some of the great stories to come out of Northwest Indiana and Chicago – has been nominated for this prestigious award,” said James A. Muhammad, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “We are so incredibly proud of our team and the work they do every day.”

Eye on the Arts is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of lives for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. The series is produced by Tony Santucci, with additional segments produced by Justin Hill, Connor Burge and Rutch Johnson.

The Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards are presented annually for outstanding achievements in broadcasting for Midwest markets including Gary and South Bend, Indiana; Chicago, Peoria and Rockford, Illinois; and Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Eye on the Arts was nominated in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming category of the Chicago / Midwest Emmys. Other nominees in this category include programs from WLS, the ABC affiliate from Chicago; WISN, the ABC affiliate from Milwaukee and statewide public television station PBS Wisconsin, based in Madison.

“To be recognized by such a well-regarded group and judged by our peers in the industry is a great honor,” Muhammad stated. “To be nominated against larger stations from across the Midwest validates our efforts and our long running commitment to serve our audience with quality storytelling.”

The local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is one of the largest and most senior chapters in the country, with a history of innovation and excellence in the field of broadcast television for over 50 years. The winners will be announced through a virtual ceremony to be held in mid-November.

“We enjoy finding these great local artists and organizations, and learning about what they do,” said producer Tony Santucci. “We are honored to be able to share their stories, their gifts and their art to an even wider audience.”

A new season of Eye on the Arts will air on Lakeshore PBS starting Wednesday, November 4th at 7pm. Previous episodes can be found online at LakeshorePBS.org/EOA/.

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through their Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio service.

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts its main channel over the air on 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on Dish Network HD Channel 6320, AT&T U-verse HD Channel 1056 and DirecTV on 56. Lakeshore Public Radio can be heard on 89.1 FM and streaming online at lakeshorepublicradio.org.